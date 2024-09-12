PM Hails 2% Cut In Policy Rate By State Bank
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 12, 2024 | 07:30 PM
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday lauded the announcement by the State Bank of Pakistan to slash the policy rate by 2%, calling it a step to boost investors' confidence
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday lauded the announcement by the State Bank of Pakistan to slash the policy rate by 2%, calling it a step to boost investors' confidence.
"The reduction in the policy rate is welcoming for the national economy.
This will help boost investors' confidence in Pakistan's economy thus increasing investment," the prime minister said in a statement issued by the PM Office.
The swift decline in the inflationary trend led to the reduction in policy rate, he said and expressed the hope for further decline in inflation in the coming months.
The prime minister also appreciated the federal finance minister and relevant departments for their efforts to revive the economy.
