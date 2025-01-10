PM Hails Departure Of PIA's First Flight To Paris After European Routes Reopened
Muhammad Irfan Published January 10, 2025 | 02:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Friday congratulated the nation on departure of the first flight of Pakistan Airlines (PIA) to Paris following restoration of PIA flight operation to Europe.
The prime minister, in a statement said the restoration of PIA flights to Europe will facilitate the overseas Pakistanis as they will benefit from the direct flights.
He noted that due to suspension of flights, the national airlines had to incur huge losses worth billions of Dollars and also had to lose its reputation.
"By the grace of Allah Almighty, the incumbent government has restored the identity of the national airlines," the prime minister said.
After restoration of flights to Europe, PIA will move towards news development and progress, he added.
In this regard, the prime minister said Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Minister for Aviation Khawaja Muhammad Asif, the relevant departments and their officers and staff deserved appreciation.
PM hails departure of PIA's first flight to Paris after European routes reopened
