PM hails foreign remittances crossing record $4 bln mark in a month

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday expressed his pleasure as foreign remittances sent by overseas Pakistanis in a month crossed the $4 billion mark for the first time in the country's history, terming it a reflection of their trust in the government's policies.

The prime minister, in a statement, also thanked the Pakistani expatriates for sending a record $4.1 billion during March this year, taking the current fiscal year's foreign remittance volume to $28 billion.

He said that a surge of 37.4% in foreign remittances was recorded compared to March last year.

He said that the announcement of a record increase in remittances during the ongoing Overseas Pakistanis Convention in Islamabad reflected the dedication, passion, and trust of overseas Pakistanis in the country's economy and the government's policies.

Calling them a valuable asset, Prime Minister Shehbaz said that overseas Pakistanis working tirelessly abroad not only made the nation proud but also strengthened the national economy through remittances.

He said that the entire nation was proud of hardworking overseas Pakistanis and the incumbent government was fully committed to providing them with all necessary facilities.