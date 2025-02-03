Open Menu

PM Hails Gradual Reduction In Inflation Rate As It Clocks At Lowest In 9-year

Faizan Hashmi Published February 03, 2025 | 05:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Monday welcomed the recording of inflation at a 9-year lowest digit of 2.4 percent in January this year and said that its gradual decline was highly encouraging.

At the beginning of 2024, the prime minister said the inflation rate was 28.73 percent, which decreased to 4.1 percent by December 2024, adding in January 2025, the inflation rate had further declined to 2.4 percent.

The prime minister further observed that a decrease in the prices of essential commodities was contributing to improving the quality of life for ordinary citizens, adding the gradual reduction in inflation was showing positive indicators across all sectors.

“The further decrease in inflation is evidence of the government’s economic policies and actions at the right track,” PM Office Media Wing, in a press release in urdu language, quoted the prime minister as saying.

He said the government was working tirelessly to further reduce inflation, improve the lives of common citizens and ensure national welfare.

Pakistan, the prime minister said, after achieving economic stability, was now moving towards the path of economic growth.

