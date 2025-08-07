PM hails increase in exports, remittances

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Thursday expressed satisfaction over Pakistan's exports reaching 2.7 billion US Dollars in the first month of the new fiscal year.

In a statement, he said, “From July 2024 to July 2025, exports have increased by 17 percent, which is very heartening.”

“Nine percent increase in exports in just one month is very satisfactory,” he said adding, “Export-led growth is the top priority of the government."

He said, “Economic indicators are moving in the right direction because of the government's best economic policies and priorities.”

“The efforts of the government's economic team are commendable,” he remarked.

He said, “The government is striving to increase exports of the country, promote investment and provide a business-friendly environment.

”

“The implementation of the faceless customs assessment system is further improving port operations,” he observed.

The prime minister said, “the increase in the ratio of tax collection to GDP is satisfactory for the government.”

“The improvement in Pakistan's credit ratings by global financial institutions is a reflection of the stability of Pakistan's economy,” he noted.

He said, “In the last fiscal year, 34.9 billion US dollars were received in remittances, which is 28.8% more than in the fiscal year 2023-2024.”

“More facilities are being provided to overseas Pakistanis,” he said adding, “The pakistan stock exchange 100 Index has shown historic performance in recent days by crossing the 145,000 mark.”