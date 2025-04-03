Open Menu

PM Hails Inflation Drop To Six Decades Low

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 03, 2025 | 08:14 PM

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday expressed satisfaction over the significant drop in inflation to 0.7 percent, calling it a testament to his government's effective economic policies and dedication to public welfare

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday expressed satisfaction over the significant drop in inflation to 0.7 percent, calling it a testament to his government's effective economic policies and dedication to public welfare.

In a statement here, the prime minister underscored that the inflation rate in March 2025 was recorded at just 0.7 percent, a dramatic drop from 20.7 percent in the same month last year which was the lowest inflation level in six decades.

"This Ramazan, inflation was at its lowest in decades, easing the financial burden on citizens," PM Shehbaz stated.

He credited the decline in price hike to the government's strategic economic planning and tireless efforts to stabilize prices.

The prime minister also emphasized that lower inflation was already translating into positive impacts on people's lives, with a gradual boost to the economy. "Pakistan is now firmly on the path of progress, and we will continue working day and night for the well-being of our people," he reaffirmed.

