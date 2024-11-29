Open Menu

PM Hails Lifting Of Ban On PIA Flights By EASA

Umer Jamshaid Published November 29, 2024 | 09:04 PM

PM hails lifting of ban on PIA flights by EASA

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Friday welcomed the lifting of ban on Pakistan Airline (PIA) flights by the European Commission and the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Friday welcomed the lifting of ban on Pakistan Airline (PIA) flights by the European Commission and the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA).

In a statement issued by the PM Office, the prime minister congratulated Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif, aviation ministry, authorities of Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority and PIA management.

He highlighted that lifting of the ban will strengthen PIA's reputation and benefit it financially.

He said this reflected the success of Pakistan's policies and it will also facilitate air travel for Pakistanis living in Europe.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Defence Minister Europe European Union PIA

Recent Stories

Ethiopian envoy calls on SAPM Fahad Haroon

Ethiopian envoy calls on SAPM Fahad Haroon

2 minutes ago
 Nepalese PM KP Sharma Oli to visit China

Nepalese PM KP Sharma Oli to visit China

2 minutes ago
 Entrepreneurship skills should be refurbished to m ..

Entrepreneurship skills should be refurbished to make students job providers: Dr ..

2 minutes ago
 Awareness vital to end gender based violence: Sara ..

Awareness vital to end gender based violence: Sarah Ahmad

2 minutes ago
 Canada economic growth slows to 1.0% in third quar ..

Canada economic growth slows to 1.0% in third quarter

22 minutes ago
 SCP disposes off 4372 cases in one month

SCP disposes off 4372 cases in one month

11 minutes ago
Pakistan will no longer be among countries generat ..

Pakistan will no longer be among countries generating expensive electricity: Lag ..

11 minutes ago
 ECP bans transfers, postings in NA-262, Quetta ahe ..

ECP bans transfers, postings in NA-262, Quetta ahead of bye-election

11 minutes ago
 AKU hosts annual moot on Climate Change, Agricultu ..

AKU hosts annual moot on Climate Change, Agriculture, Human Nutrition & Developm ..

11 minutes ago
 Ahsan Iqbal stressed for establishing balance betw ..

Ahsan Iqbal stressed for establishing balance between resources, emerging needs ..

11 minutes ago
 PML-N submits resolution in Punjab Assembly callin ..

PML-N submits resolution in Punjab Assembly calling for ban on PTI over protests

1 hour ago
 Police get remand of 19 accused involved in riots ..

Police get remand of 19 accused involved in riots at D-Chowk

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan