PM Hails Lifting Of Ban On PIA Flights By EASA
Umer Jamshaid Published November 29, 2024 | 09:04 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Friday welcomed the lifting of ban on Pakistan Airline (PIA) flights by the European Commission and the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA).
In a statement issued by the PM Office, the prime minister congratulated Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif, aviation ministry, authorities of Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority and PIA management.
He highlighted that lifting of the ban will strengthen PIA's reputation and benefit it financially.
He said this reflected the success of Pakistan's policies and it will also facilitate air travel for Pakistanis living in Europe.
