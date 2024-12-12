ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday expressed satisfaction over the recent report by Overseas Investors Chambers of Commerce and Industry (OICCI), which highlighted a significant improvement in foreign investors' confidence in Pakistan.

According to the report, foreign investors' confidence in Pakistan has increased, the business friendly environment in the country has improved while the international perception in this regard has shifted from this regard had significantly improved from negative 10% to positive 31% which is highly encouraging, the prime minister said in a press statement issued by the PM Office.

Furthermore, the prime minister pointed out that according to the report, the employment opportunities in Pakistan had increased, the manufacturing sector growth also surged from 2% to 6%, whereas, the services sector growth also witnessed a sharp increase from 7% to 30%, marking a significant success.

The prime minister noted that sales of cement, auto sector, fertilizer and petroleum products had also increased.

These outcomes are a positive message for the investors at the international level, he said adding that the report reflected that Pakistan was a hopeful and trusted destination for investment.

The prime minister emphasized that during the previous few months, the confidence of foreign investors in Pakistan had significantly improved as the country posted record exports and inflow of foreign remittances. He expressed the government's resolve to provide all possible relief to the people on priority and said that the benefits of the government’s improved economic policies and the hard work of the economic team had begun to materialize.