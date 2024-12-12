Open Menu

PM Hails OICCI Report Highlighting Significant Improvement In Investor's Confidence In Pakistan

Sumaira FH Published December 12, 2024 | 05:50 PM

PM hails OICCI report highlighting significant improvement in investor's confidence in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday expressed satisfaction over the recent report by Overseas Investors Chambers of Commerce and Industry (OICCI), which highlighted a significant improvement in foreign investors' confidence in Pakistan.

According to the report, foreign investors' confidence in Pakistan has increased, the business friendly environment in the country has improved while the international perception in this regard has shifted from this regard had significantly improved from negative 10% to positive 31% which is highly encouraging, the prime minister said in a press statement issued by the PM Office.

Furthermore, the prime minister pointed out that according to the report, the employment opportunities in Pakistan had increased, the manufacturing sector growth also surged from 2% to 6%, whereas, the services sector growth also witnessed a sharp increase from 7% to 30%, marking a significant success.

The prime minister noted that sales of cement, auto sector, fertilizer and petroleum products had also increased.

These outcomes are a positive message for the investors at the international level, he said adding that the report reflected that Pakistan was a hopeful and trusted destination for investment.

The prime minister emphasized that during the previous few months, the confidence of foreign investors in Pakistan had significantly improved as the country posted record exports and inflow of foreign remittances. He expressed the government's resolve to provide all possible relief to the people on priority and said that the benefits of the government’s improved economic policies and the hard work of the economic team had begun to materialize.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Exports Business Chambers Of Commerce All From Government Industry Employment

Recent Stories

Solar scheme CM's flagship program: Punjab Informa ..

Solar scheme CM's flagship program: Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari

11 minutes ago
 SC questions how someone not part of armed forces ..

SC questions how someone not part of armed forces could be tried in military cou ..

45 minutes ago
 Canteen owner bits man's ear over food dispute dur ..

Canteen owner bits man's ear over food dispute during Pushpa 2 screening

1 hour ago
 ATC indicts Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Yasmeen Rashid i ..

ATC indicts Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Yasmeen Rashid in Shadman arson, riots case

1 hour ago
 MDCAT 2024: 15 individuals booked over charges of ..

MDCAT 2024: 15 individuals booked over charges of leaking paper on social media

1 hour ago
 Pakistan welcomes UNGA resolution for immediate ce ..

Pakistan welcomes UNGA resolution for immediate ceasefire in Gaza

2 hours ago
Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi indicted in Toshakhana Cas ..

Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi indicted in Toshakhana Case 2

2 hours ago
 CM Punjab Maryam Nawaz’s Visit to China: Strengt ..

CM Punjab Maryam Nawaz’s Visit to China: Strengthening Ties, Paving the Path f ..

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 December 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 December 2024

9 hours ago
 UN appeals for $4 bn in Gaza, West Bank aid in 202 ..

UN appeals for $4 bn in Gaza, West Bank aid in 2025

18 hours ago
 Fee submission deadline December 16 for undergradu ..

Fee submission deadline December 16 for undergraduate candidates

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan