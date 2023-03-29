UrduPoint.com

PM Hails Removal Of Pakistan From EU's High Risk Countries List

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 29, 2023 | 05:00 PM

PM hails removal of Pakistan from EU's High Risk Countries list

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday hailed the removal of Pakistan from the European Union's list of "High-Risk Third Countries", saying it would facilitate the country's businesses, individuals and entities.

"De-listing of Pakistan from EU's updated list of high-risk third-countries is a major development which would facilitate our businesses, individuals and entities," he said in a tweet.

The prime minister said it was a reflection of the government's unwavering resolve to further strengthen anti-money laundering and anti-terror financing regime.

The European Union (EU) authorities removed Pakistan from the list of 'High-Risk Third Countries' that had strategic deficiencies in the Anti-Money Laundering and Countering the Financing of Terrorism (AML/CFT) regime and posed a serious threat to their financial system.

According to the Delegated Regulation, following the measures implemented to address the action plans agreed with the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), Nicaragua, Pakistan and Zimbabwe remedied the strategic deficiencies in their respective AML/CFT regimes and no longer pose a significant AML/CFT threat to the international financial system.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister European Union Zimbabwe Financial Action Task Force From Government

Recent Stories

NA passes bill to clip CJP's suo motu powers

NA passes bill to clip CJP's suo motu powers

12 minutes ago
 Dubai International Chamber facilitates expansion ..

Dubai International Chamber facilitates expansion of Dubai companies into foreig ..

38 minutes ago
 Proposed Costa Rica-UAE CEPA will bring economic, ..

Proposed Costa Rica-UAE CEPA will bring economic, social benefits to both people ..

53 minutes ago
 Sobha Realty rings Nasdaq Dubai Bell in support of ..

Sobha Realty rings Nasdaq Dubai Bell in support of &#039;1&#039;Billion Meals En ..

1 hour ago
 realme Pakistan Energizes the Underprivileged in R ..

Realme Pakistan Energizes the Underprivileged in Ramadan

2 hours ago
 Development of Balochistan Govt’s top priority: ..

Development of Balochistan Govt’s top priority: PM

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.