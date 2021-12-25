(@FahadShabbir)

Prime Minister Imran Khan has urged Muslim leaders to spread this message to leaders of non-Muslim world to counter Islamophobia.

ISLAMABAD:(UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 25th, 2021) Prime Minister Imran Khan has hailed Russian President Vladimir Putin's statement.

Information Minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain in a tweet said it is the efforts of Prime Minister Imran Khan that an international leader like Vladimir Putin is presenting his opinion candidly.

Earlier, in his annual news conference Russian President Vladimir Putin said insulting the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) does not count as expression of artistic freedom.

He said insults to the Prophet (PBUH) are violation of religious freedom and sacred feelings of people who profess islam.