PM hails Samina Baig on becoming first Pakistani woman to summit K2

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday lauded mountaineer Samina Baig on scaling the world's second highest peak K2.

"Congratulations to Samina Baig, the first Pakistani woman mountaineer to scale the world's second highest peak 'K2' and her family for their achievement," he said in a tweet.

The prime minister said Samina Baig had emerged as a "symbol of determination, courage and bravery of Pakistani women" "She has proved that Pakistani women are not behind men in the sport of mountaineering," he said.

PM Sharif expressed confidence that Samina Baig would continue to excel in her field.

"It is hoped that Samina Baig will continue to wave the flag of Pakistan all over the world with the same spirit," he said.

Samina Baig and her team of seven successfully summited the savage peak of K2 at 7:42 am on Friday.

K2 is known to be the world's most dangerous and difficult summit. It is the world's second highest peak, with a height of 8,611 metres above sea level.

In 2013, Baig became the first Pakistani woman to summit Mount Everest, the tallest mountain in the world.