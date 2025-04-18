PM hails security forces, LEAs for successful Swat Operation against Fitna-al-Khawarij

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Friday commended the officers and personnel of the security forces and law enforcement agencies (LEAs) for the successful operation against Fitna al-Khawarij in Swat district.

The Prime Minister commended the professional capabilities of the officers and personnel of the security forces and the LEAs for the killing of four terrorists, a PM's Office news release said.

Prime Minister Shehbaz resolved to continue fight against terrorism until it was completely eradicated from the country. "The entire nation, including me, stands by the unwavering resolve of the Pakistani armed forces to protect our beloved homeland," PM Shehbaz said.