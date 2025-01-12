PM hails security forces operation against Khawarij

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has hailed officers and jawans of the security forces for a successful operation carried out against Khawarij in North Waziristan.

Nine Khawarij (terrorists) were killed by the security forces in the latest action.

In a laudatory message issued on Sunday, the premier paid glowing tribute to the security forces, saying the war would continue till complete annihilation of the demon of terrorism from the country.

He said the armed forces stand as iron wall in defence of the country against terrorists, adding that the people of Pakistan stand shoulder to shoulder with the security forces. The premier said the officers and jawans were serving the country steadfastly day and night.

PM Shehbaz Sharif said the whole nation pays rich tribute to its valiant armed forces.