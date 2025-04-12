PM has a vision to turn economy around: Haroon Akhtar

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2025) The Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Industries and Production Haroon Akhtar Khan on Saturday said that the Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif had a vision to turn the economy around.

He said, "Digitalization is a key agenda point of the Prime Minister."

He stated these views during two separate meetings with the members of Pakistan Business Council (PBC) and Korangi Creek Industrial Park (KCIP) here.

The SAPM Haroon Akhtar said that the PM had directed him to contact the stakeholders to take them in confidence.

He said that it was a dream of the PM to give a major break in corporate tax net. He said, "this is the first Federal government, which had worked hard for the revival of the economy."

He said that the federal government made efforts and decreased electricity rates for the industrial and domestic consumers.

Akhtar said that the PM was determined to bring about change in the country.

He said that the PM Shehbaz Sharif had been working day and night for the economic development of the country.

He said that Artificial Intelligence (AI) had changed the way of working, which gave information in no time.

The SAPM said that Pakistan could not go without industrialization and they had to bring it back.

Replying to a question on Super Tax, he clarified that it be abolished.

The PBC members urged the SAPM for strong advocacy with USA on new tariffs and for the use of un-utilized industrial assets.

Later, talking to media persons, he said that Karachi was the economic hub the country. He said that the meeting with business community of Karachi was successful.

He said that the business community of Karachi had raised some issues regarding land allocation, infrastructure, electricity, gas and taxes.

Answering a question on US tariff, he said that it is an evolving situation and it will keep on changing. The tariff had been suspended for sometime.

The SAPM said that inflation had come down in the country and electricity rates had also been decreased. He said that the government would continue making efforts for welfare of the people.