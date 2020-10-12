‘PM has approved my resignation as SAPM on Information and Broadcasting’

(@fidahassanain)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 12th, 2020) Prime Minister Imran Khan accepted resignation of Lieutenant General (retired) Asim Bajwa’s resignation from the post of Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting.

“I requested the honourable Prime Minister to relinquish me from the additional portfolio of SAPM on Info & broadcasting. He very kindly approved my request,” Bajwa tweeted.

Previously on Sept 4, Prime Minister Imran Khan rejected Asim Bajwa’s resignation from the honorary post of Special Assistant To Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting after a story about his assets went viral on social media.