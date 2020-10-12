UrduPoint.com
‘PM Has Approved My Resignation As SAPM On Information And Broadcasting’

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Mon 12th October 2020 | 01:53 PM

‘PM has approved my resignation as SAPM on Information and Broadcasting’

Lieutenant General (retired) Asim Saleem Bajwa who is also Chairman of CPECA has tweeted about acceptance of his resignation.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 12th, 2020) Prime Minister Imran Khan accepted resignation of Lieutenant General (retired) Asim Bajwa’s resignation from the post of Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting.

Taking to Twitter, Asim Saleem Bajwa who is also chairman of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor Authority (CPECA) made this announcement on Monday.

“I requested the honourable Prime Minister to relinquish me from the additional portfolio of SAPM on Info & broadcasting. He very kindly approved my request,” Bajwa tweeted.

Previously on Sept 4, Prime Minister Imran Khan rejected Asim Bajwa’s resignation from the honorary post of Special Assistant To Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting after a story about his assets went viral on social media.

