UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PM Has Clear Motive To Facilitate Poor Segment: Advisor To CM Punjab On Economic Affairs Dr. Salman Shah

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sat 11th April 2020 | 01:43 PM

PM has clear motive to facilitate poor segment: Advisor to CM Punjab on Economic Affairs Dr. Salman Shah

Advisor to CM Punjab on Economic Affairs Dr. Salman Shah said on Saturday that the Prime Minister Imran Khan has a clear motive to facilitate the poor segment of the country by all means

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2020 ) :Advisor to CM Punjab on Economic Affairs Dr. Salman Shah said on Saturday that the Prime Minister Imran Khan has a clear motive to facilitate the poor segment of the country by all means.

Talking to a private news channel, he said there is no example in the past where international economy is badly affected as today after the outbreak of COVID-19.

All the businesses and markets in the country are closed due to lockdown that is pouring negative impact on our economy, he added.

He said the government has requested the citizens to comply with the government's policy of lockdown then it is responsibility of the state to provide assistance to deserving as well.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister Poor Punjab Market All Government

Recent Stories

‘Imran Khan may lose centre if he makes any atte ..

1 minute ago

Indonesian Volcano Anak Krakatau Erupts Twice, Rum ..

2 minutes ago

Total Number of COVID-19 Cases in Pakistan Rises 1 ..

2 minutes ago

Number of COVID-19 Cases in Russia Rises by 1,667 ..

3 minutes ago

Provincial Minister for Health, Taimur Salim rejec ..

3 minutes ago

KPK gov't lauds to PM efforts against COVID-19

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.