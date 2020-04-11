PM has clear motive to facilitate poor segment: Advisor to CM Punjab on Economic Affairs Dr. Salman Shah

Advisor to CM Punjab on Economic Affairs Dr. Salman Shah said on Saturday that the Prime Minister Imran Khan has a clear motive to facilitate the poor segment of the country by all means

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2020 ) :Advisor to CM Punjab on Economic Affairs Dr. Salman Shah said on Saturday that the Prime Minister Imran Khan has a clear motive to facilitate the poor segment of the country by all means.

Talking to a private news channel, he said there is no example in the past where international economy is badly affected as today after the outbreak of COVID-19.

All the businesses and markets in the country are closed due to lockdown that is pouring negative impact on our economy, he added.

He said the government has requested the citizens to comply with the government's policy of lockdown then it is responsibility of the state to provide assistance to deserving as well.