UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PM Has Clear Stance Of No-compromise On Corruption & Corrupt Elements : Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 14 hours ago Fri 24th January 2020 | 04:58 PM

PM has clear stance of no-compromise on corruption & corrupt elements : Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan Friday said Imran Khan had a clear and bold stance of no-compromise on corruption, with no leniency for corrupt elements in future

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan Friday said Imran Khan had a clear and bold stance of no-compromise on corruption, with no leniency for corrupt elements in future.

Talking to media outside Parliament, she said that a 'corruption king' was employing tactics to hide his malpractices and wrongdoings while referring to Transparency International Report, adding people would ultimately know about his corruption.

The SAPM said Prime Minister Imran Khan's resolve was manifest to the world, which was clearly aimed at uprooting the corruption from the country.

She said the present government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, under dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, had come into power with the clear agenda of uprooting the corruption at any cost.

She called for thorough assessment of the TI Report to differentiate the fact from fiction. 'Specific elements' should also be indentified who had been active in compiling the report, prior to jumping to the conclusion, she added.

She said Transparency International should fully review its own worth and credibility, prior to releasing such reports.

She said that Transparency International's Pakistan chapter was favoured by Pakistan Muslim League (N) which was an open secret and added such reports can not misguide the world about Pakistan and the efforts being made by PM Imran Khan for eradication of corruption.

Dr Firdous said the law fully ensured the people's rights and added strategywill be chalked out to protect the rights of media workers in line with the PTI'sslogan of justice for unprivileged people.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Corruption Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister World Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Parliament Firdous Ashiq Awan Media From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Pakistan, Japan hold talks to enhance cooperation ..

7 hours ago

Magnitude 6.8 Earthquake Hits Turkey's East - Disa ..

7 hours ago

PTI govt not involved in corruption: Sh Rashid

7 hours ago

Uzbekistan seeks to revamp banking sector with sha ..

7 hours ago

Khalifa Empowerment Programme participating in Lon ..

7 hours ago

Hearing on Vinnik Pre-Trial Custody in France to T ..

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.