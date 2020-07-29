UrduPoint.com
PM Has Discretion To Make Any Changes In Cabinet: Ali Zaidi

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 29th July 2020 | 11:50 PM

PM has discretion to make any changes in cabinet: Ali Zaidi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Zaidi on Wednesday said Prime Minister Imran Khan had the discretion to make necessary changes in his cabinet on the basis of periodical evaluating the ministers' performance.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the prime minister was not satisfied with the performance of some ministers.

He said for the first time in the county's history, the government had made public the assets of its ministers, advisors and special assistants. Nobody whether in the government or the opposition, would be granted immunity for his misdeeds, he added To a question, he said he himself had an Aqama or work permit of his own real estate firm in Saudi Arabia, but resigned from it after assuming the charge as federal minister.

About the opposition's response to the accountability process, the minister said the law of reward and punishment was divine order.

The opposition wanted a clean chit for all their corruption cases, he added.

Pakistan Peoples Party leader Bilawal Bhutto had shown his assets of Rs 1.5 billion from inheritance, he said.

Responding to the questions about cleanliness condition and flooding situation in Karachi, Ali Zaidi said the PPP was taking revenge from the people of metropolitan city for voting to the PTI. Last year, Sindh Rangers were deputed to take the garbage away from the city.

He warned of threat to the public health due to epidemic diseases in the city. He was approaching to the Supreme Court to get powers for Karachi Municipal Corporation.

About the life threats to him, he said he had sought for suo motu notice of Uzair Baloch's case by the Supreme Court.

