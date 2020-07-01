PM has firm resolve against corruption: Sadaqat Abbasi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Sadaqat Ali Abbasi on Tuesday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has categorically said that his team would never allow anybody to do corruption at all.

In a talk show programme of a private news channel, he said during a reception before the budget, the Prime Minister has said that the Opposition leaders were behind the country's bankruptcy and there was no other option than PTI to steer the country out of the crisis.

About the acquittal of former prime minister Raja Pervez Ashraf, he said all cases against him were framed and filed on weak grounds and evidences during the PML-N government