PM has full authority to appoint army chief on merit: Khurram Dastagir Khan

Minister for Energy Engineer Khurram Dastagir Khan on Wednesday said that the prime minister has full authority to appoint army chief on merit

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2022 ) :Minister for Energy Engineer Khurram Dastagir Khan on Wednesday said that the prime minister has full authority to appoint army chief on merit.

Talking to a private television channel, he said Imran Khan is spreading anarchy through long march in the country adding that Imran was trying to make the matters of security institution controversial.

The selection of army chief, he said would be made on merit and following the constitutional procedure. He said Imran Khan is struggling for personal interest to regain power in the assembly.

In reply to a question about protest demonstration, he said launching long march or protest demonstration is the right of Imran's party. He warned that action would be taken for violating law and order situation.

He said that people are the best judge and they would decide the fate of Pakistan in next elections.