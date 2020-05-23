UrduPoint.com
PM Has Issued Directives To Provide Best Possible Treatment To Plane Crash Victims: Governor Sindh

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sat 23rd May 2020 | 12:30 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2020 ) :Governor Sindh Imran Ismail Friday expressed grief over the loss of precious lives in the PIA's plane crash incident.

Talking to ptv, he said directives had been issued by the prime minister to provide best possible treatment to the victims of plan tragedy.

He said rescue teams were working with all available resources to retrieve the people from debris of the houses.

He proposed societies should be moved from the airport areas adding airports should also be shifted from the populated and residential areas for safety and security of citizens and passengers.

To a question, Imran Ismail said rescue operation was continuing at the plane crash site. He said direction had been given to shift the residents of the plan crash area to safer places.

He further said directives had also been issued to provide maximum support and best treatment to the injured.

To another question, he said, we were in contact with the NDMA, Civil Aviation Authority and PIA. Efforts were being made to provide all possible relief to the victims of plane crash, he added.

Meanwhile, NDMA Chairman Lt Gen Muhammad Afzal expressed his heartfelt grief over the tragic plane crash incident.

He said many people had lost their lives in this national tragedy. He said the injured had been shifted to different hospitals for providing the best medical treatment.

The chairman said rescue operation launched by Pakistan Army, Rangers and police were continuing in the plane crash area.

To a question, he said a detailed report regarding causalities would be issued later at night.

