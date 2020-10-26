PM has warned World that Islamophobia is hurting emotions of Muslim Ummah: Qibla Ayaz

Chairman, Council of Islamic Ideology Dr. Qibla Ayaz has said it is unfortunate that the French President is actively involved in Islamophobia. Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan took up the issue of Islamophobia at UNGA and at other international forums as well

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2020 ) :Chairman, Council of Islamic Ideology Dr. Qibla Ayaz has said it is unfortunate that the French President is actively involved in Islamophobia. Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan took up the issue of Islamophobia at UNGA and at other international forums as well.

There are certain elements in western countries that are against islam, Radio Pakistan reported on Monday.

PM Imran Khan and time again warned the world that Islamophobia may have bitter reactions as it is hurting the emotions of Muslim Ummah across the world.

He said we have example of New Zealand that expressed sympathies with its Muslim community after the tragic incident of shooting at a mosque. Even some renowned scholars in the western countries also talked against Islamophobia.

Dr.Qibla Ayaz said the powerful people in Muslim countries including Tayyip Erdogan,Dr. Mahathir Muhammad and PM Imran Khan should work together to overcome Islamophobia, adding he had strongly believe that their efforts will yield positive results.