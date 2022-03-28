PM has won referendum against opposition: Buzdar

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has paid tributes to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) officials and workers from across the province, who attended the Islamabad public meeting

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has paid tributes to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) officials and workers from across the province, who attended the Islamabad public meeting.

In a statement issued on Monday, he thanked millions of party workers, from the bottom of his heart, adding that Prime Minister Imran Khan had won the referendum against the opposition as a sea of people vehemently voted in his favour.

The Kaptaan proved his political prowess and showed that he was the only national leader, the CM added. Imran Khan's thought-provoking speech won the hearts of the nation as it is a beacon for the nation, he said and maintained that the Kaptaan clean bowled the opponents. The historic meeting was a writing on the wall for the joint opposition that it could not compete with the prime minister in public popularity, he added.