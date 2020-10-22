PM highlighted IIOJK issue at all international forums: MNA heikh Khurram

Member National Assembly Sheikh Khurram said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had effectively highlighted the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) issue at all forums

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2020 ) :Member National Assembly Sheikh Khurram said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had effectively highlighted the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) issue at all forums.

He said due to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government's successful diplomacy,the international community started realizing the prolonged issue.

Talking to APP here on Thursday, he said that Indian Military Siege in IIOJK was the worst example of human rights violations. He added that Modi government adopted illegal and unconstitutional tactics and turned the IIOJK into world's largest prison but Indian atrocities could not suppress the passion of freedom from the hearts of brave Kashmiris. "So-called democratic and secular face of India has been exposed all over the world", he said adding international community must intervene to stop human rights violations in IIOJK.