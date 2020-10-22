UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PM Highlighted IIOJK Issue At All International Forums: MNA Heikh Khurram

Sumaira FH 6 seconds ago Thu 22nd October 2020 | 01:41 PM

PM highlighted IIOJK issue at all international forums: MNA heikh Khurram

Member National Assembly Sheikh Khurram said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had effectively highlighted the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) issue at all forums

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2020 ) :Member National Assembly Sheikh Khurram said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had effectively highlighted the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) issue at all forums.

He said due to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government's successful diplomacy,the international community started realizing the prolonged issue.

Talking to APP here on Thursday, he said that Indian Military Siege in IIOJK was the worst example of human rights violations. He added that Modi government adopted illegal and unconstitutional tactics and turned the IIOJK into world's largest prison but Indian atrocities could not suppress the passion of freedom from the hearts of brave Kashmiris. "So-called democratic and secular face of India has been exposed all over the world", he said adding international community must intervene to stop human rights violations in IIOJK.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Imran Khan National Assembly Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister World Jammu All From Government

Recent Stories

Mai Dubai City Half Marathon to be held under ausp ..

5 minutes ago

COAS visits areas at Chamb Sector along with LoC

8 minutes ago

Strike of GHA, lawyers,Patwris continue till fulfi ..

6 seconds ago

Textile machinery imports reduced by 25.09%

9 seconds ago

1,000 aircrafts fly over UAE airspace a day: GACA

12 minutes ago

MoCC Red Data survey continues despite PSDP cut of ..

15 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.