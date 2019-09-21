PM highlighted Kashmir issue in talks with Saudi Arabia: Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said the burning issue of Kashmir remained the focus of discussions between the Saudi leadership and Prime Minister Imran Khan during the recently concluded visit of the latter

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2019 ) : Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said the burning issue of Kashmir remained the focus of discussions between the Saudi leadership and Prime Minister Imran Khan during the recently concluded visit of the latter.

The premier successfully highlighted the Kashmir issue in talks with the Saudi leadership, she said talking to media here on Saturday.

She said the PM brought ground realities about Indian state terrorism in the occupied Kashmir into the knowledge of the Saudi leadership.

Dr Firdous said the defence of Harmain Shareefain was part of our faith and Pakistan would always stand shoulder to shoulder with Saudi Arabia for ensuring safety of the holy places.

Firdous said during the current situation, the prime minister's visit and address to the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) had got much importance as the entire world was focusing on implementation of the UN resolutions for a peaceful solution of the Kashmir dispute.

She said the held Kashmir had already become a flash point between the two nuclear neighbours, Pakistan and India.

The special assistant said Pakistan would not hold negotiations with India till end of state terrorism in occupied Jammu and Kashmir by the Indian forces.

Dr Firdous said Prime Minister Imran Khan would shake the conscience of the international community during his address to the UN General Assembly and urge the world to use its influence for halting state terrorism, larger-scale human rights violations, prolonged curfew, custodial killings and genocide of the innocent Kashmiri people in the occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

She said India's dream to become a permanent member of the UN Security Council would never materialise.

The PM's special assistant said the sun of freedom of occupied Jammu and Kashmir would rise soon and the sacrifices of thousands of Kashmiris would bear fruit.