PM highlighting Kashmir issue at Int’l fora: Punjab Info Minister

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 5th, 2024) Punjab Information Minister Azma Bukhari said since 2019, August 5 is observed as Youm-e-Istehsal-e-Kashmir.

Addressing a ceremony in Lahore today, she lamented that today the occupied Kashmir looks like a prison.

She said that Ismail Haniyeh’s entire family has been wiped off the face of the earth.

Azma Bukhari said that though, politics and differences continue, but, we must understand every conspiracy against this country and thwart it.

She said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is fighting the case of Kashmir at international fora and we stand behind him.