Open Menu

PM Highlights Ancient Heritage Of Pakistan

Muhammad Irfan Published May 29, 2024 | 09:25 PM

PM highlights ancient heritage of Pakistan

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday highlighted that Pakistan was proud of its ancient Buddhist heritage, which flourished in the northwest Pakistan in the shape of Gandhara art and culture, over two thousand years ago

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday highlighted that Pakistan was proud of its ancient Buddhist heritage, which flourished in the northwest Pakistan in the shape of Gandhara art and culture, over two thousand years ago.

He underscored the importance that his government attached to interfaith harmony.

The prime minister expressed these views during a meeting with a delegation of esteemed Buddhist leaders who called on him.

The delegation is visiting Pakistan to attend a symposium and an exhibition titled “From Gandhara to the World,” organized by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

The delegation included Sri Lanka’s Minister for Buddhasasana, Religious and Cultural Affairs Vidura Wikramanayaka, Most Venerable Thich Duc Tuan from Vietnam, Most Venerable Anil Sakya from Thailand and Dr Keshabman Shakya from Nepal.

Minister for Religious Affairs, Ch. Salik Hussain, Minister for Information and Broadcasting and Cultural Heritage Attaullah Tarar, SAPM Syed Tariq Fatemi also attended the meeting.

The prime minister warmly welcomed the delegation and expressed his gratitude for their participation in the symposium, being held in connection with the ‘Vesak Day’ that commemorates the birth, enlightenment and passing away of Lord Buddha.

He also acknowledged the valuable contributions of the Buddhist scholars and monks to the promotion of interfaith harmony and understanding.

During the meeting, the prime minister and the delegation discussed ways to strengthen interfaith dialogue and cooperation, as well as opportunities for cultural and academic exchanges between Pakistan and the Buddhist majority countries.

“The meeting concluded with a resolve to continue exploring avenues for mutual understanding and cooperation, and to work together towards a more harmonious and peaceful world. In that connection, the possibility of establishing a joint forum for dialogue and collaboration was especially discussed,” it was added.

The Buddhist leaders appreciated the prime minister's commitment to fostering a culture of inclusivity and respect for all religions.

They also commended Pakistan's efforts to preserve and promote its Buddhist heritage sites and cultural artifacts.

The delegation members showed their keen desire to collaborate with Pakistan in preserving and promoting Buddhist heritage in Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister World Thailand Sri Lanka Nepal Vietnam Media All From Government

Recent Stories

PML-N discusses upcoming fiscal budget to ensure p ..

PML-N discusses upcoming fiscal budget to ensure public relief

11 minutes ago
 Rich nations met $100 bn climate finance goal two ..

Rich nations met $100 bn climate finance goal two years late: OECD

12 minutes ago
 One outlaw killed in Chichawatani police encounter

One outlaw killed in Chichawatani police encounter

14 minutes ago
 LESCO's 30 feeders currently face power supply iss ..

LESCO's 30 feeders currently face power supply issues

18 minutes ago
 Manto's original plays to be staged at NAPA

Manto's original plays to be staged at NAPA

18 minutes ago
 Governor praise sacrifices of tribal people for co ..

Governor praise sacrifices of tribal people for country, assure cooperation to r ..

18 minutes ago
Punjab Police arrest murderer of transgender

Punjab Police arrest murderer of transgender

18 minutes ago
 ECP declares Ali Qasim Gillani as winner in NA-148

ECP declares Ali Qasim Gillani as winner in NA-148

25 minutes ago
 ICT admin intensifies action against alms-seekers; ..

ICT admin intensifies action against alms-seekers; arrests 11

11 minutes ago
 Rescue 1122 rescues cow

Rescue 1122 rescues cow

25 minutes ago
 Appreciation certificates, cash prizes conferred u ..

Appreciation certificates, cash prizes conferred upon police officials exhibitin ..

25 minutes ago
 BISP disburses Rs 633.979 mln to 60,379 deserving ..

BISP disburses Rs 633.979 mln to 60,379 deserving beneficiaries in Sindh

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan