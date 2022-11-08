ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb Tuesday said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had addressed the COP27 high-level segment of Saudi Green Initiative and highlighted salient features of Green Pakistan Project which championed journey towards green future.

She, in a tweet, said the prime minister also underscored urgency to curb escalating pollution by utilizing modern technology.