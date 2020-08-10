PM highlights Kashmir in meeting with President UNGA

(@fidahassanain)

President-elect of the 75th Session of the UN General Assembly Volkan Bozkir called on PM in Islamabad today.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has urged the United Nations to play its rightful role in addressing the grave situation in Indian Illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

He further asked UNGA President to ensure that Kashmiris exercise their right to self-determination promised to them in the relevant UN Security Council resolutions.

The Prime Minister highlighted the dire human rights and humanitarian situation in the Indian illegally occupied Kashmir since August 05, 2019 as well as the ongoing gross and systematic violations of human rights of the Kashmiri people and the attempts to change the demographic structure of the occupied territory.