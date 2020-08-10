UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PM Highlights Kashmir In Meeting With President UNGA

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Mon 10th August 2020 | 05:29 PM

PM highlights Kashmir in meeting with President UNGA

Prime Minister Imran Khan has urged the United Nations to play its rightful role in addressing the grave situation in Indian Illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 10th, 2020) Prime Minister Imran Khan highlighted Kashmir issue in a meeting with President United Nations General Assembly here on Monday.

President-elect of the 75th Session of the UN General Assembly Volkan Bozkir called on PM in Islamabad today.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has urged the United Nations to play its rightful role in addressing the grave situation in Indian Illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

He further asked UNGA President to ensure that Kashmiris exercise their right to self-determination promised to them in the relevant UN Security Council resolutions.

The Prime Minister highlighted the dire human rights and humanitarian situation in the Indian illegally occupied Kashmir since August 05, 2019 as well as the ongoing gross and systematic violations of human rights of the Kashmiri people and the attempts to change the demographic structure of the occupied territory.

Related Topics

Assembly India Imran Khan Islamabad Prime Minister United Nations Jammu August 2019

Recent Stories

Running red light threatens safety of road users: ..

16 minutes ago

TCL and Daraz brings Jashn-e-Azadi Sale gala with ..

20 minutes ago

Vivo Pakistan Launches Azaadi Sale in Collaboratio ..

50 minutes ago

Zenga and Falcao visit Dubai Sports World

54 minutes ago

Russian Union of Journalists Calls on Minsk to Imm ..

3 minutes ago

Govt attaching top priority for timely completion ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.