UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PM Himself Monitoring The Relief Activities: Senator Faisal

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sun 12th April 2020 | 09:10 PM

PM himself monitoring the relief activities: Senator Faisal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2020 ) :Chairperson, Standing Committee on Information & Broadcasting, Senator Faisal Javed on Sunday said Prime Minister Imran Khan, showing concerns over situation after COVID-19 outbreak, himself monitoring the relief activities across the country.

After 18th Amendment, the provinces are autonomous, however, Prime Minister established central command and control unit in order to remain in contact with the provinces, he expressed these views in a Radio program.

He said we are lucky to have leadership of Imran Khan as he always worked for the cause of poor community including Shaukat Khanum Hospital and many other projects, while in current situation his only concern about the poor segment of the society.

The government has initiated a massive cash assistance package for the deserving families, because, maybe we may face more difficulties in coming times, he added.

Senator requested to affluent people should come forward and support the government through PM Corona Relief Fund so that low income people could be facilitatedHe was also requested to the overseas Pakistani to participate in government's efforts as much as possible.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister Poor May Sunday Government

Recent Stories

Ajman Police adopts remote money deposits for inma ..

28 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Aviation launches helicopter message to ..

28 minutes ago

Kasuri Family and Mahmud Ali Kasuri Welfare Trust ..

31 minutes ago

Customs transactions in Dubai skyrocket 60% to 4m ..

43 minutes ago

Fujairah Crown Prince opens COVID-19 screening cen ..

2 hours ago

UAE Football Association extends suspension of foo ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.