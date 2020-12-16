UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PM Hints At Early Senate Elections

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 16th December 2020 | 07:20 PM

PM hints at early Senate elections

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday hinted at early holding of the Senate polls, saying the government was also mulling over to approach the Supreme Court for conducting the same through show of hands.

Consultations were underway over the legal aspects as the government believed in transparent and fair conduct of the elections, he said while talking to the media here at the Governor House.

The prime minister said horse-trading in the Senate elections remained very easy for the governments in past, but he expelled 20 provincial assembly members from the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) over their alleged involvement in the practice.

Referring to the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), Imran Khan said that there was no threat to the PTI government from the opposition's gatherings. The opposition had sought a 34-page NRO (National Reconciliation Ordinance), which would not be granted to them, he reiterated.

The cases against the opposition leaders, he said, were not filed by the PTI government rather by the past regimes.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Senate Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Supreme Court Governor Provincial Assembly Same Media From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

FAB opens Jakarta office to support MENA-Indonesia ..

11 minutes ago

Sharjah Archaeology Authority organises virtual le ..

56 minutes ago

Ministry of Climate Change and Environment launche ..

1 hour ago

SAP, Expo 2020 Dubai launch education webinars

1 hour ago

Saif bin Zayed calls for updating legislations to ..

1 hour ago

ECP should take notice of govt’s decision of hol ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.