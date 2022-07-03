PM, his team working hard to steer Pakistan out of crises: Murtaza Abbassi

HAVELIAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Javed Abbassi has said that Imran Khan's incompetence has thrown Pakistan into deep waters. He was speaking to the delegations of his constituency called on him here on Sunday.

The minister further said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his team had been working hard to get Pakistan out of the crisis that demanded difficult decisions.

Abbasi said that Imran's government had taken the country on the verge of bankruptcy and if Shehbaz Sharif had not taken up reins of the government, Pakistan would have defaulted.

The minister stated that the masses were well aware of the capabilities and performance of PML-N in the past and they believed the party would definitely deliver again and wade off the economic crunch faced by the country.