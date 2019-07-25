UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PM Historic Visit To US Proves Pakistan Importance In Afghan Peace Process

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 23 seconds ago Thu 25th July 2019 | 02:55 PM

PM historic visit to US proves Pakistan importance in Afghan peace process

Federal Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan on Thursday said Prime Minister's visit to United State was a historic visit as it proved that Pakistan had crucial role for regional peace process

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2019 ) :Federal Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan on Thursday said Prime Minister's visit to United State was a historic visit as it proved that Pakistan had crucial role for regional peace process.

Talking to a private news channel, he said US president and foreigner press lauded Pakistan's role in maintaining the peace across the region adding Afghan peace process could not advance without Pakistan's contribution.

While responding to a question regarding government's performance, he said PTI achieved the mandate against corruption ,against corrupt leaders and for bringing the looted money back, the first year of the government was busy in accountability of all the corrupts besides putting the efforts for recovery of looted money.

He further explained after the elimination of corruption, PM Khan was determined to maintain good governance and merit system in the national institutions.

Responding to another question regarding aviation's incidents, he said political interference was the main reason of rapid increase in the aviation incidents as untrained and incapable pilots were appointed during the former regimes.

"Now I am personally looking into the matter of merit system and reforms will be introduced in the aviation," adding the strict action would be taken against untrained and ghost employees.

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Corruption Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Visit Money All Government Merit Packaging Limited

Recent Stories

PM Imran followers on twitter touching mark of 10 ..

21 seconds ago

Women killed being hit by train

23 seconds ago

Ukhano to take legal action against those accusing ..

14 minutes ago

NAB Sukkur makes recovery of Rs 10bln on complaint ..

26 seconds ago

Modern facilities being provided in health departm ..

28 seconds ago

West Wages Information War Against Russia, Produce ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.