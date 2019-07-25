PM historic visit to US proves Pakistan importance in Afghan peace process

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2019 ) :Federal Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan on Thursday said Prime Minister's visit to United State was a historic visit as it proved that Pakistan had crucial role for regional peace process.

Talking to a private news channel, he said US president and foreigner press lauded Pakistan's role in maintaining the peace across the region adding Afghan peace process could not advance without Pakistan's contribution.

While responding to a question regarding government's performance, he said PTI achieved the mandate against corruption ,against corrupt leaders and for bringing the looted money back, the first year of the government was busy in accountability of all the corrupts besides putting the efforts for recovery of looted money.

He further explained after the elimination of corruption, PM Khan was determined to maintain good governance and merit system in the national institutions.

Responding to another question regarding aviation's incidents, he said political interference was the main reason of rapid increase in the aviation incidents as untrained and incapable pilots were appointed during the former regimes.

"Now I am personally looking into the matter of merit system and reforms will be introduced in the aviation," adding the strict action would be taken against untrained and ghost employees.