PM Hoists Flag To Mark Youm-e-Tashakkur (Thanksgiving Day)
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 16, 2025 | 12:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Friday hoisted the national flag at the PM House to mark Youm-e-Tashakur (Thanksgiving Day).
Youm-e-Tashakur is being observed across the country to thank Allah Almighty for the magnificent success and victory of Pakistan against the open aggression and provocation of India.
In his message in connection with the day, the prime minister highlighted that during the midnight of May 6 and May 7, India while acting cowardly attacked Pakistan resulting in the martyrdom of innocent Pakistani citizens and we were forced to respond for the sake of these innocent citizens.
He said the world saw that in just a few hours, an enemy which was many times bigger came to its knees, and the planes which were the pride of India turned into ashes and became a sign of a bitter lesson.
"Our Shaheens hammered the enemy and gave it a befitting reply," he said, adding the brave and professional armed forces of Pakistan effectively and fully responded in the language of the enemy and wrote a golden chapter in the military history and foiled the designs of the enemy.
