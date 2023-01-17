PM holds consultation with PDM leaders over caretaker Punjab CM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday held consultations with the leaders of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) to finalize the name for caretaker Chief Minister of Punjab.

The prime minister in a telephonic conversation discussed the matter with former president Asif Ali Zardari of Pakistan People's Party, Muslim League (Q) chief Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

The prime minister also discussed with the leaders the current political situation of the country.