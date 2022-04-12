UrduPoint.com

PM Holds Consultations Over Formation Of Cabinet

Sumaira FH Published April 12, 2022 | 03:48 PM

PM holds consultations over formation of cabinet

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Tuesday held important consultations with the leadership of allied parties over the formation of Federal cabinet.

During his meetings with key leaders of various parties at their residences including PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui of MQM, Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Sardar Attaulllah Mengal, Dr Khalid Magsi, Shah Zain Bugti and Aslam Bhotani, the prime minister individually expressed his gratitude to these leaders and their members of the assembly for supporting him during his nomination and election to the office of the prime minister, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

The prime minister said that with the same confidence and passion, they would move ahead.

He said that they would implement promises and resolve issue in consultation and cooperation with the allied parties.

