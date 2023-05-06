UrduPoint.com

PM Holds Cordial Interaction With Dignitaries: Marriyum

Faizan Hashmi Published May 06, 2023 | 03:10 PM

PM holds cordial interaction with dignitaries: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2023 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Saturday that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had a warm and cordial interaction with dignitaries on the sidelines of King Charles lll coronation ceremony in London.

In a tweet, she said that the Prime Minister had interaction with President of Sri Lanka Ranil Wickremesinghe, Minister of State UK Andrew Mitchell, President of Maldives Ibrahim M Solih, President of Republic of Zambia Hakainde Hichulema and President of Mauritius Prithvirajsing Roopan.

Related Topics

Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Sri Lanka Maryam Aurangzeb London Mitchell United Kingdom Zambia Maldives Mauritius

Recent Stories

PM emphasizes for re-energizing Commonwealth with ..

PM emphasizes for re-energizing Commonwealth with focus on youth empowerment

6 minutes ago
 Pakistan, China reiterate abiding commitment to hi ..

Pakistan, China reiterate abiding commitment to high quality development of CPEC ..

19 minutes ago
 USD 600 billion spending is required to achieve th ..

USD 600 billion spending is required to achieve the cut in oil and gas emissions ..

27 minutes ago
 4th AFC Coach Education Conference focuses on ‘E ..

27 minutes ago
 Regional cooperation vital to addressing climate c ..

Regional cooperation vital to addressing climate change in Central and West Asia ..

28 minutes ago
 Emirates bracing for summer travel surge

Emirates bracing for summer travel surge

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.