PM Holds Fruitful Meetings With Regional Countries Presidents: Fawad

Fri 17th September 2021 | 03:20 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Thursday said Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday held fruitful meetings with the Belarus, Uzbekistan, Iran and Kazakhstan presidents.

Talking to ptv, he said during the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO)'s meeting, the leadership of the countries would focus on Afghanistan.

He said during meetings on the sidelines of the conference, all the leaders agreed on the need for a stable government in Afghanistan.

There was a consensus that the world should not abandon Afghanistan and work for an inclusive government in the country, he added.

He said Pakistan was playing a critical role at a time when Afghanistan was at the crossroads and either it would go towards instability or become stable.

"The leadership realizes that if there will be instability in Afghanistan, danger will be looming for the region."The neighbours of Afghanistan including Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Iran, Pakistan and Turkmenistan would find a solution to the problems being faced by Afghanistan, he said adding, "All the neighbours are determined to keep Afghanistan stable."

