PM holds 'informal discussion' with Russian President Putin

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday held an 'informal discussion' with the Russian President Vladimir Putin in Bishkek, the Kyrgyz capital.

Both the leaders interacted on the sidelines of the 19th Meeting of the Council of the Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization(SCO) being held in Bishkek, according to PTI's official Twitter handle which also shared an image showing the two leaders in conversation.

Earlier on the day, the prime minister landed in the Kyrgyz capital along with Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Special Assistant to PM on Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar to attend the summit.

The invitation to the prime minister was extended by Kyrgyz President Sooronbay Jeenbekov, who would chair the meeting.

Besides Pakistan, SCO's membership comprises China, Russia, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. SCO Observers include Afghanistan, Iran, Belarus and Mongolia.

The Council of Heads of State is the highest forum of SCO which considers and defines strategy, prospects and priorities of the Organization.