PM Holds Meeting With Chinese Counterpart: Marriyum

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 02, 2022 | 02:10 PM

PM holds meeting with Chinese counterpart: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday held a meeting with Chinese counterpart Li Keqiang in Beijing, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said in a tweet.

Sharing the pictures of the meeting on her twitter handle, she said that the two leaders had a consensus on the early completion and expansion of China Pakistan Economic Corridor ( CPEC) projects.

After the meeting, a guard of honour was also presented in the Great Hall of People, where treaties and agreements were signed between China and Pakistan, Marriyum Aurangzeb said.

