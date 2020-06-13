PM holds one-to-one meeting with Punjab CM Buzdar on visit to Lahore today

(@fidahassanain)

Both leaders discussed important matters including performance of the provincial government and smart lockdown.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 13th, 2020) Prime Minister Imran Khan held one-to-one meeting with Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on his one-day visit to Lahore here on Saturday.

According to Radio Pakistan, PM Imran Khan and Punjab CM Usman Buzdar discussed matter of mutual interests during their meeting and talked about the overall situation of the province, with focus on performance of Punjab government.

Buzdar briefed him about the steps being taken by his government against Coronavirus and the possible three-day lockdown to control spread of Coronavirus.

Besides, the proposal of imposing smart lockdown at various places in Lahore will also be deliberated upon. In addition, the performance of ministers will also be a topic of discussion.

