PM holds telephonic conversation with Aimal Wali Khan, Abdul Aleem Khan on regional situation
Muhammad Irfan Published May 10, 2025 | 06:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday held separate telephone conversations with Aimal Wali Khan, Chief of the Awami National Party (ANP) and Abdul Aleem Khan, leader of the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) and Federal Minister, to discuss the current regional situation.
The prime minister briefed both the leaders on the recent developments and took them into confidence regarding Pakistan’s stance and actions in response to rising tensions with India, the Prime Minister's Office news release said.
Aimal Wali Khan and Abdul Aleem Khan expressed gratitude for being consulted and extended full support to the government’s retaliatory measures under “Operation Bunyan-un-Marsoos” against Indian aggression.
The political leaders lauded Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s leadership during the recent crisis, calling it “exemplary” amid rising regional tensions.
They also praised the professional excellence and unwavering resolve of the Pakistan Armed Forces, commending the military’s strong and timely response to external threats.
“The entire nation stands united with our brave armed forces in the defense of our beloved homeland,” both leaders affirmed during their discussions with the prime minister.
