PM Holds Wide Ranging Consultations With Iranian President

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 13th October 2019 | 02:40 PM

TEHRAN (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2019 ) , Oct 13 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan Sunday held wide-ranging consultations with President of Iran Hassan Rouhani.

This was the second meeting between the two leaders within one month.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, PM's Special Assistant Syed Zulfiqar Abbas Bukhari and senior officials were also present during the meeting, PM office media wing in a press release said.

During the meeting, the prime minister said that Pakistan attached high importance to its bilateral ties with Iran.

He said Pakistan was willing to play its role towards strengthening peace and stability in the region.

Earlier, the prime minister arrived in Tehran as a part of his initiative to promote peace and security in the region.

