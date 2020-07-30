UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PM Hope Of Nation: Sheikh Rashid

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 30th July 2020 | 11:30 PM

PM hope of nation: Sheikh Rashid

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2020 ) :Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Thursday said Prime Minister Imran Khan was an honest, hard working, sincere and committed person and was the hope of the nation.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was nothing without Imran Khan as he (PM) is the soul of the party.

Sheikh Rashid said political affairs of the Pakistan Peoples Party were still run by Asif Ali Zardari and not by Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, adding Nawaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari had no political future in the country's politics.

Replying to a question, he expressed hope that people would get relief regarding sugar and flour prices in the coming months.

He thanked people for praying for his health when he was affected by the coronavirus.

Related Topics

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Imran Khan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Asif Ali Zardari Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Rashid Pakistan Peoples Party Flour Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE tops world countries in detecting Covid-19 wit ..

36 minutes ago

Emirates Fatwa Council congratulates President, VP ..

51 minutes ago

Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain congratulates King of Moro ..

1 hour ago

FPCCI VP rejects Indian propaganda against newly e ..

1 hour ago

Ruler of Sharjah congratulates King of Morocco on ..

2 hours ago

Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah congratulates King of Moro ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.