PM hope of nation: Sheikh Rashid

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2020 ) :Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Thursday said Prime Minister Imran Khan was an honest, hard working, sincere and committed person and was the hope of the nation.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was nothing without Imran Khan as he (PM) is the soul of the party.

Sheikh Rashid said political affairs of the Pakistan Peoples Party were still run by Asif Ali Zardari and not by Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, adding Nawaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari had no political future in the country's politics.

Replying to a question, he expressed hope that people would get relief regarding sugar and flour prices in the coming months.

He thanked people for praying for his health when he was affected by the coronavirus.