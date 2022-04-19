PM hopeful new cabinet to work efficiently

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday said with dedication and persistent work as the motto of the government, the new cabinet would work efficiently towards addressing problems of the people.

"It is my fervent hope that Federal ministers, ministers of state and advisers will provide leadership, and also resolve the problems of the people," he said in a tweet as his cabinet took oath of office this morning.

The prime minister said the federal cabinet had been formed after thorough consultations with Pakistan Muslim League Leader Mian Nawaz Sharif and the coalition partners.

He said, "Work, work & only work is our motto".