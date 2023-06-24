PM hopeful of agreement with IMF

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Friday said Pakistan was hopeful of its agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) as it had met all conditions of the financial institution.

Talking to media here, he said the IMF board should approve the programme for Pakistan.

The prime minister said he was in touch with the IMF team and Finance Minister Ishaq Dar and everybody should pray for an early agreement with the IMF.

He had a meeting with the Managing Director IMF in Paris in a friendly atmosphere, he told.