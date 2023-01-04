UrduPoint.com

PM Hopeful Of Civilised Society's Support At Geneva Conference; Announces 12 Danish Schools For Balochistan

Muhammad Irfan Published January 04, 2023 | 02:50 PM

PM hopeful of civilised society's support at Geneva conference; announces 12 Danish Schools for Balochistan

SOHBATPUR, Jan 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday expressed the hope that civilized societies would come up to support the reconstruction and rehabilitation of flood-hit Pakistan at the International Conference on Climate Resilient Pakistan scheduled to be held in Geneva on January 9.

The prime minister was addressing a public gathering here after the inauguration of a rebuilt Government Boys Secondary School of Kili Jia Khan, said he was constantly contacting the leadership of the friendly countries to invite them to the conference.

"Yesterday, I talked to Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim … He assured of sending a delegation to the conference. He will also join through Zoom," he said and mentioned his telephonic interactions with the leaders of Turkey, Qatar and UAE for the purpose.

The prime minister said he would co-chair the moot with the United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

However, he said the government and people of Pakistan would have to put in their efforts for rehabilitation.

He said the government had already distributed Rs100 billion among the flood-affected people through BISP, but more funds were still needed to pay compensation for one million houses destroyed by the flood and many people were yet awaiting assistance for their rehabilitation.

The prime minister, who earlier unveiled the plaque of the newly built school building, announced to develop the facility at par with the Danish Schools of Punjab. He committed to inaugurate the upgraded school on March 23, to be equipped with IT facilities including e-library, solar energy and playgrounds.

He also announced the construction of 12 Danish Schools across Balochistan to provide equal educational facilities to the poor children of the province.

The prime minister highly applauded the performance of the government officers and provincial leadership for completing the school building within two months and also announced Tamgha-e-Khidmat award for three officers including chief secretary and secretary of education.

\more

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Balochistan Prime Minister United Nations Poor Education Punjab Flood Turkey UAE Qatar Geneva January March Government Billion Million

Recent Stories

PM inaugurates newly constructed building of schoo ..

PM inaugurates newly constructed building of school in Sohbatpur

50 minutes ago
 Pakistan rejects remarks made by Indian Minister o ..

Pakistan rejects remarks made by Indian Minister of External Affairs

1 hour ago
 US says Pakistan has right to defense itself from ..

US says Pakistan has right to defense itself from terrorism

2 hours ago
 United States celebrates 75 years of Pak-US friend ..

United States celebrates 75 years of Pak-US friendship with public illumination

3 hours ago
 Phone call between Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed and M ..

Phone call between Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed and MevlÃ¼t Ã‡avuÅŸoÄŸlu

3 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz Sharif to visit Sohbatpur, Balochistan ..

PM Shehbaz Sharif to visit Sohbatpur, Balochistan today

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.