SOHBATPUR, Jan 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday expressed the hope that civilized societies would come up to support the reconstruction and rehabilitation of flood-hit Pakistan at the International Conference on Climate Resilient Pakistan scheduled to be held in Geneva on January 9.

The prime minister was addressing a public gathering here after the inauguration of a rebuilt Government Boys Secondary School of Kili Jia Khan, said he was constantly contacting the leadership of the friendly countries to invite them to the conference.

"Yesterday, I talked to Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim … He assured of sending a delegation to the conference. He will also join through Zoom," he said and mentioned his telephonic interactions with the leaders of Turkey, Qatar and UAE for the purpose.

The prime minister said he would co-chair the moot with the United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

However, he said the government and people of Pakistan would have to put in their efforts for rehabilitation.

He said the government had already distributed Rs100 billion among the flood-affected people through BISP, but more funds were still needed to pay compensation for one million houses destroyed by the flood and many people were yet awaiting assistance for their rehabilitation.

The prime minister, who earlier unveiled the plaque of the newly built school building, announced to develop the facility at par with the Danish Schools of Punjab. He committed to inaugurate the upgraded school on March 23, to be equipped with IT facilities including e-library, solar energy and playgrounds.

He also announced the construction of 12 Danish Schools across Balochistan to provide equal educational facilities to the poor children of the province.

The prime minister highly applauded the performance of the government officers and provincial leadership for completing the school building within two months and also announced Tamgha-e-Khidmat award for three officers including chief secretary and secretary of education.

