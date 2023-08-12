Open Menu

PM Hopeful Of Finalizing Caretaker PM’s Name Today

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 12, 2023 | 12:01 PM

PM hopeful of finalizing caretaker PM’s name today

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif says the coalition partners will be taken into confidence over the matter before taking a final decision.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 12nd, 2023) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed confidence that the name of caretaker Prime Minister would be finalized by today.

Talking to journalists in Islamabad, he said coalition partners will be taken into confidence over the matter before taking a final decision.

To a question, the Prime Minister said the past 16 months in the government were the toughest days of his political career because the previous regime had ruined everything, including the economy and diplomatic relations of the country.

He said with the blessing of Allah Almighty and cooperation of coalition partners, the government remained successful in averting default, restoring Pakistan's relations with brotherly and friendly countries, including China, Qatar, the UAE, the United States, Turkiye, and Iran.

The journalists thanked the Prime Minister and his team for getting passed, "The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2023" from both Houses of the Parliament.

Earlier,President Dr Arif Alvi asked Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Leader of the Opposition Raja Riaz Ahmed to propose caretaker Prime Minister by today.

In a letter written to the Prime Minister and Leader of the Opposition in the outgoing National Assembly, the President said the Constitution requires proposing of caretaker Prime Minister by them within three days of the dissolution of National Assembly.

He said the National Assembly was dissolved on Wednesday on the advice of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

