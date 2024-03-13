PM hopeful of Pak-Gulf trade to surpass $1 bn annually

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday said that once the Pakistan-GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) Free Trade Agreement come into effect, the existing bilateral trade volume of USD 1 billion per annum had the potential to enhance manifold.

The prime minister expressed these views during a meeting with Commander of the National Guard of the Kingdom of Bahrain General Sheikh Mohammad Bin Isa Bin Salman Al Khalifa who called on him to convey the greetings of King of Bahrain Sheikh Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa and Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Bahrain Sheikh Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa.

The prime minister warmly welcomed General Sheikh Mohammad to Pakistan and thanked the Bahrain leadership for their messages of felicitations on his re-election as prime minister, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

The situation in Gaza was also discussed and both sides called for an immediate ceasefire and ensuring urgent provision of humanitarian assistance to the innocent Palestinians, particularly during the holy month of Ramadan.

The two countries had excellent defence cooperation, and his visit would enhance these relations even further, the prime minister said, adding Pakistan and Bahrain enjoyed longstanding brotherly relations.

He referred to the King Hamad Nursing Hospital that was under construction in Islamabad and said the flagship project was King’s gift to the people of Pakistan.

Recalling the visit of King Hamad in 2014, the prime minister said Pakistan looked forward to hosting him once again in the near future.

In response, General Sheikh Mohammed extended an invitation to the prime minister to visit Bahrain at his earliest convenience.