ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday assuring the government's sincere efforts and contributions, expressed the hope that the talks initiated between the ruling coalition and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf would bring about positive outcomes to promote peace and economic stability in the country.

The prime minister, in his opening remarks at the meeting of the Federal cabinet he chaired, said that on the National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq's initiative, the first round of talks with PTI was held on Monday with the second one scheduled on January 2, 2025.

He said the government's committee comprised Ishaq Dar, Rana Sanaulah, Irfan Siddiqui, Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, Naveed Qamar, Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Abdul Aleem Khan, Ijazul Haq and Khalid Magsi.

He said the process would meet success only if both parties set aside their likes and dislikes for the sake of national interests.

"I do not doubt anyone's intentions. I hope both PTI and the government party will bring about the outcomes for the country's benefits and promote the economic stability" the prime minister said and mentioned the reduced policy rate to 13%, inflation below 5%, constant surge in exports and remittances.

Referring to his meetings with Bangladesh's Chief Advisor Dr Yunus, and the presidents of Indonesia and Turkiye on the sidelines of the D-8 Summit in Cairo, he said Pakistan-Bangladesh ties were entering a new era as the latter had abolished erstwhile 100% scanning of Pakistan's export products and special desk at airports for screening Pakistani passport holders.

He said Pakistan was also reciprocating with positive indicators and Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar was scheduled to visit Dhaka in February.

"But all these efforts will come to fruition if we promote the national unity and solidarity. This is a good initiative of the National Assembly speaker. We will contribute with sincerity. But it takes two to tango. I hope both parties will play their part to serve the national interests and promote national stability," the prime minister added.

Coming to the US sanctions on NDC and other entities, the prime minister called the move illogical as Pakistan's nuclear system was not meant for any aggression but only deterrence.

He told the cabinet members that Pakistan's nuclear system was very dear to its 240 million people and they would never make any compromise on it.

Prime Minister Shehbaz told the cabinet members that said that terrorism witnessed a surge in the country during the last few months as in a recent attack, the terrorists killed 17 security personnel and the security forces also eliminated eight of the Khawarij.

The cabinet members also offered Fateha for the martyred souls of the security personnel.

He said that in coordination with the provincial governments, all-out resources were being utilised to purge the country of terrorism and reiterated the resolve not to sit idle until the objective was achieved.

Regarding the sectarian clashes in KPK, the prime minister criticised the provincial government for utilising the resources to march on Islamabad, instead of addressing the issue.